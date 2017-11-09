6189 Clear Brook Pass, Douglasville

LOT 83 - THE BAKERSFIELD ON A FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT w/ MEDIA ROOM & HUGE PREMIUM 3.5 acre PRIVATE LOT! 4 beds & 3 full baths. The floorplan is open & modern offering a 2 story foyer, formal dining room, & fabulous kitchen w/ center island that opens to a keeping room. Upstairs is the elegant owner's retreat w/ private sitting room & glamour bath. 1st floor guest suite. Media room has been added in lieu of 2 story great room. Hardwoods in foyer, hallway, kitchen, breakfast room, keeping room & stairs.

$304,900

