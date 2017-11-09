5267 Brookhollow Drive, Douglasville

Fabulous Estate Home with all of the bells & whistles. This amazing home offers a formal with fireplace, formal dining room with coffered ceiling, a chef's kitchen offering tons of cabinet space, counter space and walk-in pantry. The family room features a dramatic wall of windows, fireplace and built-in shelving. The majestic master suite features a romantic fireplace, lighted trey ceiling and a 2-person spa with tiled shower, jetted tub and his/her closets. All bedrooms upstairs are spacious. The terrace level offers everything you need to entertain family.

$445,900

Sandra Harvey - Better Homes & Gardens MetroBrokers

Local Office Address

2911 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville

Direct: 770-845-1601

Office:404-843-2500

Email: sandra.harvey@metrobrokers.com

 

 

 

