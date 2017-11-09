5235 Sandbar Cove, Winston

By Cynthia | November 9, 2017 | 0
SJK_0344
Luxury Living at its Finest! This exquisite custom built home is situated on 2.5 acres in the Alexander School District. Superbly crafted, the home offers top of the line touches throughout including the custom kitchen with keeping room, formal dining & generous family room with gleaming hardwoods. The master suite is located on the main level and offers a sitting room and master spa with jacuzzi tub, tiled shower & floors and California Closet. Enter to terrace level to find the second kitchen with SS appliances, game room, theater room,play room and so much more!

$559,900

MORE INFORMATION AND PHOTOS

BHG

Contact Sandra Harvey

 

Sandra Harvey - Better Homes & Gardens MetroBrokers

Local Office Address

2911 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville

Direct: 770-845-1601

Office:404-843-2500

Email: sandra.harvey@metrobrokers.com

 

 

 

Posted in RE Listings and tagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: