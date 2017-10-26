472 Sweetwater Bridge Circle, Douglasville, GA

By Allison | October 26, 2017 | 0
472 Sweetwater Bridge Circle, Douglasville, GA

Back on Market ...UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Featuring The 2775' Oxford Plan. Fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Craftsman Style, 2-Story Home. Hardwood flooring can be found in the Formal Dining Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Area, Foyer & Family Room. The main level offers a guest bedroom w/full bath. The custom kitchen features 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, breakfast bar, walk in pantry and s/s appliances (microwave, dishwasher & gas stove). The family room offers coffered ceiling and fireplace. Upstairs you will find spacious bedrooms and an incredible Master Suite.


Douglasville, Georgia 30134

MORE INFORMATION AND PHOTOS

BHG
SJK_1224

Contact Sandra Harvey

Sandra Harvey - Better Homes & Gardens/Metro Brokers

office (404) 843-2500
direct (770) 698-2490
mobile (770) 845-1601

Email: 

 

Posted in RE Listings and tagged , ,

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: