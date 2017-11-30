31 Douglas County foster children need Secret Santas

31 Douglas County foster children's Santa lists have not been fulfilled yet!

See the information below about how you can give a deserving child hope and cheer this holiday season. Children's Voice: CASA, Inc. is helping to spread the word. Please help by sharing this in your circles.

Dear Secret Santas:

The program is the only county program that matches children in foster care with gifts on their Christmas Wish Lists, and has been successful in doing so for over 30 years! This year, Douglas County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association is seeking volunteers to help make Christmas magical for the almost 200 children under the supervision of the Division of Family and Children's Services. The children go into foster care because they have experienced abuse or neglect in their homes and need a place to live, clothes, food, medical care, and other basic essentials. They have experienced a lot of sadness and disappointment, including being separated from their families, but these children, like the children in your family, would like to wake up Christmas morning to find gifts for them under the tree. We know that generous community sponsors, including individuals and organizations just like you, are willing to open your hearts and make the 2017 Holiday Season magical for the counties least advantaged.

In order to achieve this goal, Douglas County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association relies on sponsors to donate new, unwrapped gifts and to spread the word about their needs and help to find others in the community who want to help the children. The goal is simple- the children complete modest wish lists and then match those lists to a donor. If donors are unable to sponsor an entire list, Douglas County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association will match them with individual items.

If preferred, monitory donations are welcomed, and Douglas County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association will do the shopping for you. They ask the children to keep their wishes in a specific price range based on their age: $100 per child aged 0-3, $125 per child aged 4-7, and $150 per child aged 8-11, $175 per child aged 12-15, and $200 per child aged 16 or older. Any gift toward meeting their goals is greatly appreciated. For many children, these are the only gifts they will receive this holiday season.

If you or your organization are interested in joining, please contact one of the Secret Santas listed below by phone or e-mail. Financial donations can be made out to Douglas County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association and mailed to Douglas County DFCS, Attention: Foster Parent Association; 8473 Duralee Lane, Suite 100, Douglasville, GA 30134. Gift donations will be accepted at the Douglas County DFCS Office on Friday December 1st from 9:00 a.m.. until 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, December 2nd from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.. If you would like to deliver your gift donations earlier, that would be great - please contact the Secret Santa’s to arrange a time.

Please help spread the word to other caring individuals or organizations such as youth groups, civic organizations, church families, etc. in the community of this worthwhile cause.

Mindy Alexander, DCFAPA President - 770-842-1771 • donations@douglascountyfapa.org

Midge Roman-Ortiz, DCFAPA Vice President - 770-920-7598 • donations@douglascountyfapa.org