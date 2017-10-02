21st Annual Chili Cook Off October 21

21st Annual Chili Cook Off on October 21st, 2017

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County announces the 21st annual Chili Cook Off at the newly renovated O’Neal Plaza on Saturday, October 21st, from 6 until 9 p.m., sponsored by John Bleakley Ford, Pepsi, Georgia Power, and Chapel Hill News and Views. This Chili Cook Off was the last public event on O’Neal Plaza before the renovations started and this year’s festival will be the first public event on the new O’Neal Plaza. Come celebrate Douglasville’s newly renovated plaza and chow down on all the competing chilis!

In over two decades Chili Cook Off has become a Douglasville tradition, one that originated on the front porch of the Arts Council. This Cultural Arts Council fund-raising festivity is held in conjunction with the Rogue Runners Moonlight Run. Last year more than 3,000 people joined in this festive evening of good food and family fun as many local Douglasville celebrities, political candidates, and local business leaders presented the community with over two dozen different flavors of chili to savor.

Halloween, also called all hallows eve, is a time of celebration and superstition. Today's Halloween customs are thought to have been influenced by folk customs and beliefs from the Celtic-speaking countries. People will light bonfires, wear costumes to ward off ghosts, and go trick-or-treating for candy, as fall ushers in the winter season. In the spirit of the season, the Chili Cook off will have a costume contest for kids and adults awarding the “Best Costume” in each age category this year. Judges will select winners from various age groups, and each child in costume will receive a goody bag.

Proceeds from Chili Cook Off benefits exhibits and classes at the Cultural Arts Council, educational programs in our schools, and the CAC’s “Family ARTSVentures!” artists in the schools and in the community performing series, presented in the Douglas County libraries. Plans are to have great weather, lots of chili eaters and great fun again this year!

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.