2017 Georgia Gravity Games to be held in Douglasville
The 2017 Georgia Gravity Games will be held in downtown Douglasville from 9am to 2:45pm. It is a gravity-only car race competition sponsored by Google, Georgia Tech and the City of Douglasville. The Georgia Gravity Games are an educational, hands-on activity designed to get young people excited about STEM subjects. The race is in downtown Douglasville, Georgia, running along Church Street, starting at Courthouse Square. http://www.gagravitygames.com
