2017 Coca Cola Summer Film Festival at the Fox
2017 COCA-COLA SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
*Special Movie Tours will take place prior to this film at an additional cost
Sunday, July 16 @ 2 p.m. - The Legend Lives On: Atlanta’s Fox Theatre & Steamboat Willie*
Thursday, July 20 @ 7:30 p.m. - Casablanca*, 75th anniversary
Sunday, July 23 @ 2 p.m. - Mary Poppins Sing-a-Long*
Saturday, July 29 @ 10 a.m. - Saturday AM Cartoons
Saturday, August 5 @ 12 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone*
Saturday, August 5 @ 4 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Saturday, August 5 @ 8 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Saturday, August 12 @ 12 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire*
Saturday, August 12 @ 4 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Sunday, August 12 @ 8 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince
Sunday, August 13 @ 12 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1*
Sunday, August 13 @ 4 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
Sunday, September 3 @ 2 p.m. - Beauty and the Beast (’91) Sing-a-Long*
The Fox Theatre
660 West Peachtree Street
Atlanta, GA 30308
855-285-8499
For more information about the festival, please visit the Explore Georgia website.
Visit the Fox Theatre website for ticket information.
