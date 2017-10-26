18TH ANNUAL DOUGLAS COUNTY VETERANS DAY LIGHTED PARADE NOW ACCEPTING ENTRY APPLICATIONS

The annual Douglas County Veterans Day Lighted Parade, titled “The Parade with a Purpose,” will make its way again through Douglasville to honor all of our veterans, active military and reserves on the night of Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11th.

This traditional parade presents the opportunity for Douglas County residents to say “thank you” to those who have obtained, preserved and continue to protect our freedoms. Veterans groups, military and reserve units, along with JROTC members are invited to participate in the annual occasion. Applications for this special lighted night time event will be accepted through November 4th.

Any veteran who wishes to be in the parade is invited to do so. If any veteran wishes to enter a vehicle, he/she just needs to register. The parade will feature a trolley in which any active military, reserve or veteran can ride. No reservations are necessary.

All parade units “light themselves up” for the night parade even though it proceeds along lit streets. The parade steps off at 7 p.m. from Douglas County High School; proceeds north on Campbellton Street; west on Church Street; and then south on Bowden, Woodrow and Campbellton Streets back to the high school. A performance area for bands and drill teams has been designated on Campbellton Street between Spring and Church Streets.

All parade units are encouraged to honor and salute the US Flag, veterans, reserves and/or active military. Businesses and organizations are welcome to be in the parade. Logos may be displayed; however, each entry must meet the parade purpose, and no promotional materials for the business or organization may be distributed. No political candidates, signage or campaigning is allowed in the parade.

There is no cost associated with the parade. However, all entries must fill out a written application and have prior approval from the Douglas County Communications Department (event sponsor). No horses are allowed in the parade. Applications may be obtained by visiting the Douglas County web site at www.CelebrateDouglasCounty.com and clicking on the Veterans Day Parade icon on the home page, or by e-mailing dctv23@co.douglas.ga.us for an application, or calling 770.920.7303.