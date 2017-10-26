11 New Ct, Carrollton, GA
RANCH ON A FINISHED BASEMENT WITH INGROUND POOL ON ALMOST AN ACRE! Hurry to see this wonderful listing..Open floor plan features spacious family room with fireplace, separate dining area with wonderful natural light. Kitchen features granite counters and a sunny breakfast bar. Split bedroom plan. Large master flows into the spacious master bath with double vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Large walk in master closet. 2 additional beds on main. Terrace level features a HUGE room that could be rec room/craft room/ man cave..perfect place to entertain. Also has 4th bed and large 3rd bath. Oversize garage, storage area. Check out the fantastic salt-water pool and adjacent large backyard, perfect for entertaining! Corner lot.
Carrollton, Georgia 30116
$189,900
