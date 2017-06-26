Youth Police Academy to be held in July

The City of Villa Rica police department, Douglas County Sheriff's Department, and Douglas County Board of Education have partnered together for the 2017 Youth Police Academy.

The Youth Police Academy is a four day program dedicated to teaching 5th through 8th grade students various topics including internet safety and bullying.

The dates and location have changed for this event to accommodate a larger group of children. If you have already completed an application for the former dates, the slot for your child will still be honored, but a new application is required.

The Academy will now be held from July 17 through July 21 at Mirror Lake Elementary School. Hours for the academy are from 9am to 3pm.

The Youth Police Academy is for children who will be in the 5th through 8th grade during the 2017-2018 school year. Attendees must be a resident of the City of Villa Rica or Douglas County. Those who have attended the Academy in the past three years are not eligible.

For the comfort and safety of the children, parents and guardians will not be allowed to be present during the academy, but they are welcome to attend a special graduation ceremony on Friday, July 21st.