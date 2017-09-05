Wings N Burgers Factory opens on Fairburn Road

On August 14th, WINGS N BURGERS ( WNB Factory ) opened their 12th franchise in their growing chain of Georgia restaurants. The new location is in the Forrest Mart Shopping Center on Fairburn Road. In the spirit of its founding location in east Atlanta, owners have followed a concept that “food cooked quickly does not have to be another typical fast food experience.”

The menu at WNB Factory is a diverse mix of styles and choices. Whether dining in or taking out, customers can choose from a variety entrees and sides. Wing selections include bone-in or boneless wings, all cooked to order. Wing choices include Wing Thai Chili, Honey Garlic, Golden Barbecue and nine other recipes.

There are at least twelve unique burger choices that are made with 100% beef and are grilled to order. Burger selections include: The Surf and Turf Burger with grilled shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss cheese, and the house sauce, the Korean BBQ Burger with smoked BBQ beef, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato and a house sauce, and the Bacon and Jalapeno Burger that combines a little heat and smokiness with American cheese for a full range of flavors.

Someone in the family not in the mood for wings or burgers? WNB Factory also offers several seafood plates, most including vegetable fried rice. Sandwiches include Philly cheese steaks with 100% ribeye, grilled chicken, and shrimp po boys. Dinner salads, okra, fries, chicken tenders are among other menu items that help make WNB a diverse choice for local diners.