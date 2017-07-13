Thursday, July 13, 2017
Happy Weekend from West Georgia Digital News & Views! Check out the events that are happening this weekend! You scream, I scream, We all scream for Ice Cream! Join Main Street for their Ice Cream Social.. it’s free! UPCOMING EVENTS Here are a few events you’ll want to mark on…Read More
New online store to benefit hungry and hurting county residents LifeTools has announced a new partnership with eBay, which will assist hungry and hurting people in West Georgia. This Fall, a new online store, known as “The Store That Feeds More” will launch. Recently, The Pantry received an invitation to…Read More
Help Wanted Classifieds Job Opportunity: Platinum World Auto Body Looking for a body workman and a mechanic 3575 Old Thompson Road, Austell Contact: Shaun 678.509.5463 Teachers Wanted: Midway Christian Academy • Full-time assistant teacher for 4-year-old class • Full-time lead teacher for 3-year-old class • Part-time toddler teacher for the…Read More
What Do You Love About Your Favorite Place To Dine? Please tell us about your most favored eats around the West Georgia and Atlanta area. You can comment at the very bottom of the page in the “Leave a Reply” area.Read More
News & Views USA is giving away a prize every day, 365 days a year. Prizes include restaurant gift certificates, concert tickets, rodeo tickets, museum and train ride tickets, hair styling, and more. The prize a day does not include the 18 to 25 prizes given away in the monthly…Read More
Get Paid for Eating at Downtown Restaurants July 17-23 – Support local downtown restaurants who support the area where you live, work and play! How Do You Win? 1. Eat at any local Downtown Villa Rica Restaurant or any Main Street Business Member Restaurant during Villa Rica Restaurant Week –…Read More
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has scheduled a Grand Opening date for its Douglasville location. If all goes as planned the company will open at The Landings at Arbor Place on August 16. On July 5, workers placed a new sign on the former Circuit City location, which has been vacant for…Read More
Joe Keith – Associate Publisher Here are some great photos of some of the dishes served in West Georgia. Photos Copyright – Joe Keith of Smile Media Group, Inc.Read More
Give The Gift Of Life Blood Drive Please join in to help this effort, at the upcoming Red Cross Blood Drive. CURRENT NEED: The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donations. Right now, blood is being…Read More
The City of Villa Rica celebrated the opening of The Fullerville Trailhead on Tuesday, June 20th. Mayor Jeff Reese, Interim City Manager Michael Mansour, Councilman Gil McDougal, Councilwoman Shirley Marchman and Councilwoman Leslie Smith McPherson were present at the ribbon cutting. The trailhead is located in Fullerville at 513 Rockmart…Read More
On July 5th, at approximately 1:20am, a passing motorist approached Officer Candace Tongate of the Douglasville Police Department while she was on a traffic stop. The driver advised that his wife, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was in labor and felt that the baby was going to come…Read More
Panera Bread is making some progress on their new location on Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville. If everything goes as planned, it will be opening in October. The new restaurant replaces Joe’s Crab Shack, in the Target Shopping Center. Panera Bread features sandwiches, soups and salads, as well as…Read More
Raccoon Creek Bluegrass Festival to be held Friday & Saturday The Raccoon Creek Bluegrass Festival will be held this weekend, on Friday and Saturday in Paulding County. On July 14th, the artists will be the East Dixie Boys, 501 Central, and the Doug Flowers Bluegrass Band. On July 15th, the…Read More
PRC Medical has scheduled its Walk for Life for Saturday, September 16. Registration begins at 9am in ballrooms C and D of the Douglasville Conference Center. The walk will commence at 10am around the downtown Douglasville Square. Other activities include a photo booth, balloon animals, face painting, door…Read More
Your Bowling Center closed after 35 years in business on June 30th with packed house at a farewell party. This marks the second recreational business that has closed within the last month in Douglas County, following the closing of Dazzles Skating Rink, which was also located on Longview Drive. A…Read More
Click Here for Summer Camps in West Georgia – 2017Read More
Find local businesses you can trust We have added a new Preferred Business Directory. These are businesses that advertise in our publications. Please support these businesses as they make all of our publications possible. If you need a product or service click on the button below and support our advertisers.…Read More
Regal Arbor Place Stadium 18 and Imax is celebrating summertime with $1 admission to its Summer Movie Express family fun movies playing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the summertime! Admission to the Summer Movie Express is only $1. Tickets available for purchase at the box office and all movies start at…Read More