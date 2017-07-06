Thursday, July 6, 2017
Thanks for the great response to West Georgia Digital News & Views. Do you know someone who would like this publication? If so, would you mind emailing a link to them?
Happy Weekend from West Georgia Digital News & Views! Check out the events that are happening this weekend! The Carrollton Stampede Rodeo, concerts and more! UPCOMING EVENTS Here are a few events you’ll want to mark on your calendar. Like...Read More
Panera Bread’s new location is making progress – Photo on July 5, 2017 Panera Bread is making some progress on their new location on Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville. If everything goes as planned, it will be opening in...Read More
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has scheduled a Grand Opening date for its Douglasville location. If all goes as planned the company will open at The Landings at Arbor Place. On July 5, workers placed a new sign on the former Circuit...Read More
Community Holistic Advanced Practice Nurses, LLC hosts Grand Opening Community Holistic Advanced Practice Nurses (CHAPN), LLC CEO Nancy McCall-Gaston, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their new facility with a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on June 21st....Read More
SHOW ↑ TELL → LISTEN ← LEARN ↓ ♫ COLLABORATE ♫ July 6 and July 20: DIGITAL IMAGE GROUP Meet and learn from Photographers, Videographers and Digital Artists at the semi-monthly meeting of DIG. Watch presentations and participate in visual...Read More
City of Douglasville Main Street Manager April McKown displays one of the shirts that are available for sale at the Main Street Office. The City of Douglasville Main Street office has T-Shirts available to purchase for those who love downtown...Read More
Your Bowling Center closed after 35 years in business on June 30th with packed house at a farewell party. This marks the second recreational business that has closed within the last month in Douglas County, following the closing of Dazzles...Read More
In May of 2012, Steven Curtis Chapman launched his summer tour right here in West Georgia at the (then) new Mill Town Music Hall. Since he is one of my favorite artists I bought tickets and went to the show....Read More
Help Wanted Classifieds Afterschool Teachers at Prince of Peace Learning Center Prince of Peace Learning Center is a small Christian school for children ages 2 through 1st grade, who believes in developing the whole child from academics, to social...Read More
Arbor Place Mall has announced that three new stores have opened in the mall. Pandora opened their new store in mid-May. They are located on the upper level between Belk and JC Penny across from Victoria’s Secret/Pink. PANDORA is a...Read More
Joe Keith of News & Views interviews April McKown, the Main Street Manager for the City of Douglasville. They discuss Food Truck Mondays, which takes place every Monday in June, and on July 10th. Food Truck Monday Photo Album Photos By:...Read More
Click Here for Summer Camps in West Georgia – 2017 Like this:Like Loading...Read More
Find local businesses you can trust We have added a new Preferred Business Directory. These are businesses that advertise in our publications. Please support these businesses as they make all of our publications possible. If you need a product or...Read More
Cultural Arts Center Upcoming Events 2017 JULY July 5: Elizabeth Mobley (fused glass) Pop Up Arts Shop July 26: EXHIBIT: Summer Colors exhibit continues AUGUST Aug. 1: Ann Cockerill (paintings) Pop Up Arts Shop Aug. 3-25: EXHIBIT: “What’s on...Read More
Contest Notification Sign Up
If you like to win prizes, sign up to be notified whenever we start a new contest.