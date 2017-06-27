West Georgia Dance Summer Intensive set for July

For the third consecutive year, local dance studios are teaming up to provide an incredible dance experience for all dancers in Douglas County and surrounding counties. The coming together of studios, to promote “community not competition,” began in 2015 when Fever Performing Arts of Carrollton, teamed up with Southern Dance Precision of Villa Rica. It is common for studios to offer a summer dance intensive, a week-long camp that helps students improve their dance technique. In 2015, the two studios came together to co-host an intensive to not only help their students grow as dancers but to also encourage new friendships and bonds within the dance community.

This year the hosting studios will be Dance Academy West of Douglasville and Southern Dance Precision of Villa Rica. The intensive, titled West Georgia Dance Summer Intensive will run July 24 to July 27 and will offer classes for beginner to advanced dancers ages six and up. Dancers from different studios will be in class together each day, with the focus being on learning and improving dance technique, and developing an appreciation for the art of dance. Guest instructors from around the southeast will be teaching the classes which will include jazz, tap, hip-hop, musical theater, and more.

Kelly Bell, the owner of Southern Dance Precision, is excited that her studio is once again participating in the event. “Myself and Megan Rogers (of Fever Performing Arts) are ecstatic that this collaboration will happen for a third consecutive year. It’s a great way for everyone in the area to take their dancing to the next level while meeting others who share their passion for the art.”

“We are so excited to be hosting our summer intensive with our friend and fellow studio owner, Kelly Bell. We want the dancers from the different studios to get to know one another and develop an appreciation for each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” said KC Emberson, owner of Dance Academy West. Kelly Gammill, who co-owns DAW states, “We want to get the word out to all dancers in our community. It would be so awesome if dancers, and studio owners alike, spent time together during this week, to focus on dance within the community, and not competition.”

Class Locations

Dance Academy West, Inc.

2529 Bright Star Road, Douglasville

Southern Dance Precision

125 Commons Way, Suite 207, Villa Rica

If you are a studio owner, have a dancer, or know of someone who takes dance, in or around Douglasville, please let them know about this collaborative dance intensive which is certain to build beautiful dancers and friendships.