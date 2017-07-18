Wax Brazil opens on Douglas Boulevard

Selma Castro, a native Brazilian, has brought her 22 years of waxing experience to Douglasville. In July, she opened a new business with the fitting name of Wax Brazil. The salon is located at 6968 Douglas Boulevard in the same shopping center as Moe's Southwest Grill.

Wax Brazil (not surprisingly) offers Brazilian Waxing, and full body waxing. Other services include eyebrow sculpting, aesthetics, and injectibles, such as botox, juvaderm, and peels. Three treatment rooms are available for clients.

Customers can visit the salon Monday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm. They are closed on Sunday. Walk-ins are welcome, however, appointments are recommended. As the business grows, you can expect to see the hours increase.

For more information you may call them at 770.672.0168.