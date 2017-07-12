Victims to Victors Gospel Concert set for August
August 12
The Victims to Victors Gospel Concert to raise awareness and assist victims of home burglary will be held August 12, from 2pm to 8pm. This benefit event is sponsored by Redemption Christian Center and Wright Way Productions. It will occur at the Crossroads Christian Center, located at 24 Mayfield Road and Highway 61 in Dallas.
Artists are subject to change, but those currently scheduled are The Wright Family, The Jonathan’s, Mountain Joy, The Paul Family, Keith Stapler, Inheritance, and Tribe of Judah Drama Team. There will be a dessert bake-off with trophies to the top three winners.
General admission tickets cost $10 and children age five and under attend for free. For more information, you may contact Edna Wright at 770.605.3336 or redempt1@bellsouth.net.
