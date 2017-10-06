TROPICAL STORM NATE UPDATE - FRIDAY AFTERNOON - OCTOBER 6

From the Douglas County Communications department

We are currently monitoring and receiving updates through our team from the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency led by Director Jason Milhollin on any impact to the community.

A briefing was held this morning with the National Weather Service and what’s important to note is that Tropical Storm Nate’s track could impact a portion of northern Georgia including the Atlanta metro area early Sunday morning through Monday morning.

Potential impacts from the storm are heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Hazards will most likely include:

●Tropical Storm Force Wind Gusts from 40-50 mph.

●A few tornadoes possible in the outer rain bands.

●Increased chances for Power Outages along and NW of I-85.

The rain estimates in far north Georgia have increased up to 6 inches (in the north Georgia Mountains).

Please continue to monitor for further updates on the web site and Douglas County Happenings on Facebook.

The Douglas County Government is working to monitor Tropical Storm Nate as it approaches the Gulf Coast area and how it could impact the area this weekend. Various departments and local agencies are communicating to ensure its citizens are aware of any potential impact.

The DC Emergency Management Agency is monitoring and making sure everyone is aware of the situation. The Board of Commissioners and the DCEMA would like to advise citizens and stake holders to take the necessary steps for likely impact Sunday into Monday with tropical storm force wind gusts from 40-50 mph in the north Georgia area.

During Tropical Storm Irma, the Douglas County E-911 Center was opened and various internal departments gathered and prepared for any down trees and power outages impacting the community. Though Douglas County citizens were spared from severe weather impact, the BOC would like to encourage all of its citizens to be prepared.

At a recent Community Emergency Response training class, DC EMA Director, Jason Milhollin encouraged citizens taking the class to always have basic emergency preparedness kits and plans for each member of their family.

For more information on emergency preparedness you can visit www.ready.ga.gov and www.ready.gov/make-a-plan