Douglas County Director of External Affairs: RLI Program

Douglas County Director of External Affairs Selected for Atlanta Regional Commission’s Leadership Program

Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, Douglas County Director of External Affairs, has been selected to participate in the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Regional Leadership Institute (RLI) Class of 2017.

Stewart-Stanley will join 50 leaders from the metro Atlanta area to study the region’s major challenges and opportunities. The goal of the program is to create a network of passionate, engaged professionals who are able to help metro Atlanta address regional challenges.

The RLI program is an extensive leadership program that prepares a diverse group of community, government, business and non-profit leaders to work cooperatively in addressing regional issues.

The Atlanta Regional Commission’s program is designed to develop a broader awareness of the region and acquire a greater knowledge of the connectivity of the various communities within the metro region and require a new problem-solving capacity and the ability to work across political, geographical and institutional boundaries.

Over 1500 leaders from the business sector, local and state governments, and non-profits have participated in this program since 1991. Class members are selected based on demonstrated leadership in their community. The year’s class will be held October 1 - 6 at the Westin Savannah Harbor in Savannah.