Three new stores open at Arbor Place

Arbor Place Mall has announced that three new stores have opened in the mall.

Pandora opened their new store in mid-May. They are located on the upper level between Belk and JC Penny across from Victoria’s Secret/Pink. PANDORA is a universe of beautiful hand-finished jewelry in sterling silver and 14k gold adorned with precious and semi-precious stones. PANDORA believes all women of the world are unique with their own unforgettable moments. They offer stylish and affordable luxury for these women with our wide selection of charms, earrings, rings and watches.

Windsor also opened in May and they are located on the upper level next to Regal and across from the Food Court. Windsor is an apparel and accessory company creating products that fit the life and work styles of today's junior and contemporary woman. They are famous for Special Occasion dresses! Windsor is one of the best shopping destinations for Prom!

Kids World opened June, 26th and they are located on the Lower level between Claire's & Hallmark. Kids World is a family owned and operated full service children's retail apparel chain with six locations in Georgia. Their departments are fully stocked with every need for your family including an extensive department for boys (sizes 2-16), girls (sizes 2-16), newborn, infant, and layette. They also carry a full selection of school uniforms for many counties in Georgia. Kids World will have the brands you know and the prices you love.

Currently Arbor Place Mall is more than 90% occupied. Sales were up in both March and April. There are currently negations with potential tenants to open later this year.

Here is a quote from Arbor Place Mall General Manager, Ted Martin, “Luckily Arbor Place has not been impacted too much by bankruptcies, but for the ones we have had we’ve already backfilled those spaces with new and exciting tenants. The investment of our tenants into their locations at Arbor Place speaks to the success and confidence in the future of the property. Malls aren’t going anywhere. We may be evolving, but we’re here to stay.”

ABOUT ARBOR PLACE MALL

Developed, owned and managed by CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Arbor Place features more than 150 great specialty shops including American Eagle Outfitters, Build-A-Bear Workshop, H&M, Forever 21, Charming Charlie, Papaya Clothing, ULTA Beauty and more. Arbor Place Mall is anchored by Dillard’s, Macy’s, Belk, Sears, JC Penney, Old Navy, Bed Bath & Beyond, and an 18-screen Regal IMAX Cinema. Arbor Place is conveniently located off Interstate I-20, Chapel Hill Road, exit 36.

For additional information: www.Facebook.com/ArborPlace or visit www.ArborPlace.com