The Booth Brothers and the Diplomats at Mill Town Music Hall

The Booth Brothers, Ronnie, Michael, and Paul, love Southern Gospel music. They believe it touches the soul and offers encouragement and hope. By singing and ministering to audiences through word and song these gentlemen are fulfilling God's call on their lives.

The Diplomats are a Southern gospel group based out of Carrollton, GA. Voted top ten mixed group 2008, 2009 and 2010. The group is led by Jimmy, Rita, and Corey Pearson and is a Mill Town favorite.