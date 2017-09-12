26th Annual Taste of Carrollton
Taste of Carrollton - September 14th Adamson Square - 5:30 PM
Come discover what makes Carrollton altogether delicious at the 26th Annual Taste of Carrollton. Purchase tickets to exchange for bite-sized culinary creations and specialty items from our local restaurants and caterers. Tickets are valued at $1 each and will be available for purchase on Thursday, August 24. This year's Food and Brew package includes 5 food tickets, a wristband and souvenir cup for $20. You can purchase tickets at the Main Street Office (115 Rome Street), Horton's Bookstore and Merle Norman Cosmetics. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the event.
