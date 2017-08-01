Coweta & Heard County

Chattahoochee Bend State Park

425 Bobwhite Way

Newnan , GA 30263 • 770.254.7271

Georgia’s newest state park showcases a spectacular tract of wilderness in northwest Coweta County. Located in a graceful bend of the Chattahoochee River, the park is a haven for paddlers, campers and anglers. At 2,910 acres, Chattahoochee Bend is one of Georgia’s largest state parks, protecting five miles of river frontage. A boat ramp provides easy access to the water, while more than six miles of wooded trails are open for hiking and nature photography. An observation platform provides nice views of the river and forest.

Learn more: www.gastateparks.org/ChattahoocheeBend

Centralhatchee Park Trail

Nutt Road

Franklin, GA 30217 • 770.854.5804

This is a half mile ling trail through Centralhatchee State park.