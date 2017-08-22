Speedy Ray’s Athletic Club opens

Ribbon Cutting for Speedy Ray’s Athletic Club

A Paulding Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting was held on August 17th for Speedy Ray’s Athletic Club, a 3 in 1 facility that allows you to learn from and train with the experts in the areas of boxing, baseball and softball and fitness and sports performance.

Head Trainer Deshone Williams is a former Marine Corp and professional boxer. He has trained athletes in the art of boxing for over 20 years, including training professional and amateur boxers in the Atlanta area for 13 years. He’s used his knowledge and expertise to train fighters at the highest levels in professional boxing and he is a three time GFA Boxing Trainer of the year award winner. Whether you are looking to compete in boxing, improve your own personal fitness level or to simply gain the benefits of a great cardio workout, sign up for a class with Coach Williams and his team where you will be taught the fundamentals of boxing while transforming your body.

Baseball/Softball training is led by Sean Moody, who had an outstanding High School and College career. He was a late round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves in 1988 and then went on to become a College All American where in one season he led the nation with a .541 batting average which helped earn him the 1990 TJCAA Player of the Year Award. He has been coaching and training athletes in the Atlanta area for 10 years. They offer traditional baseball/softball training for individuals and teams as well as state of the art VFlex, HitTrax and Ammo Bat technology. Cage rentals are also available for teams and individuals.

Owner of The Performance Institute, Julian Amedee is a former collegiate track athlete who has trained athletes and the general public for the past 20 years. Julian and his team will provide group fitness classes, semi-private personal training, and sports performance training focused on a wide variety of training emphases. Regardless of your current fitness level, The Performance Institute will provide you a path to achieve your fitness or sport-specific goals.

Speedy Ray’s Athletic Club is located at 238 Cadillac Pkwy. Dallas, GA. 30157. They can be reached at 770.485.1766 or online at www.speedyrays.com