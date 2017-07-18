Spallywood Kidz opening near Arbor Place
Spallywood Kidz is a kidz spa designed around the fairytale, “The Adventures of the Spallywood Kidz.” Spallywood Kidz is a posh and pampered oasis focusing on empowerment and reading using entertainment. It is a spa and party place specializing in girl celebrations and skincare. The spa hosts birthday parties with several options of birthday themes.
“Sparties” with mini manicures, mini pedicures, scented facials, hairdos, light makeup, and other pampering experiences are offered. Spallywood Kidz is known for building confidence through their all-natural skincare line. Kids may come in and design bath bombs, lotions, lip gloss, bath bars, and more.
For those who do not want to have a party, Day Spa services are provided where kids can get individual services, such as facials, manicures, pedicures, light makeup, and hairdos. Spa packages with multiple services are available. A gift shop with some of their products such as a Donut Bath Bomb and Neon Soap Bars offers some unique options for those looking for an unusual present.
