Spallywood Kidz opening near Arbor Place

Spallywood Kidz is a kidz spa designed around the fairytale, “The Adventures of the Spallywood Kidz.” Spallywood Kidz is a posh and pampered oasis focusing on empowerment and reading using entertainment. It is a spa and party place specializing in girl celebrations and skincare. The spa hosts birthday parties with several options of birthday themes.

“Sparties” with mini manicures, mini pedicures, scented facials, hairdos, light makeup, and other pampering experiences are offered. Spallywood Kidz is known for building confidence through their all-natural skincare line. Kids may come in and design bath bombs, lotions, lip gloss, bath bars, and more.

For those who do not want to have a party, Day Spa services are provided where kids can get individual services, such as facials, manicures, pedicures, light makeup, and hairdos. Spa packages with multiple services are available. A gift shop with some of their products such as a Donut Bath Bomb and Neon Soap Bars offers some unique options for those looking for an unusual present.

Spallywood Kidz is located at 6740 Douglas Boulevard, Suite E, which is on the entrance road to Arbor Place. Business hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10am to 7pm, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 8pm, Sunday, 12pm to 5pm, and closed on Monday. For more information contact the owner, Laila Johnson, at spallywoodkidz@gmail.com or call 770.627.2072. You may also visit spallywoodkidz.com.
