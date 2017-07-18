Spallywood Kidz opening near Arbor Place

Spallywood Kidz is a kidz spa designed around the fairytale, “The Adventures of the Spallywood Kidz.” Spallywood Kidz is a posh and pampered oasis focusing on empowerment and reading using entertainment. It is a spa and party place specializing in girl celebrations and skincare. The spa hosts birthday parties with several options of birthday themes.

“Sparties” with mini manicures, mini pedicures, scented facials, hairdos, light makeup, and other pampering experiences are offered. Spallywood Kidz is known for building confidence through their all-natural skincare line. Kids may come in and design bath bombs, lotions, lip gloss, bath bars, and more.