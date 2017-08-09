Sons of Sailors – A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band in Dallas

This group of talented musicians has been playing music together since the 80’s! Seasoned with age, and a little salt, Sons of Sailors continue to perform great saltwater music. With so may great Buffett songs in their treasure chest, they can deliver the best of Parrothead requests as well as obscure Buffett gems!

Bring your picnic basket, blanket or chair, and relax to the music!

*No alcoholic beverages permitted

Location: Veterans Park • 240 Constitution Boulevard • Dallas, GA 30122

Presented by Paulding County Parks & Recreation in conjunction with Paulding County Chamber of Commerce and Special Events Network.

For more information, call the recreation office at 770.445.8065 or visit www.paulding.gov

To learn more about the band, please visit www.sonsofsailors.com