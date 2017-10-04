The Shippers Group Opens Location in Douglas County

The Shippers Group president, Rob Doyle, staff, CSCMP Edge Conference attendees, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their newest location by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Monday, September 15th. The Shippers Group is located at 300 Interstate West Parkway in Austell. The new 540,000 square feet distribution facility provides warehousing, transportation, packaging and e-commerce fulfillment services.

Established in 1901, The Shippers Group started providing warehousing services to the cotton industry and later general commodities. Their headquarters office is located in Dallas, TX, however, since 1970 they have expanded to eleven locations nationwide. Recently the company changed its name from Shippers Warehouse to The Shippers Group to better reflect the broad range of logistics and supply chain management services available to food manufacturers and distributors, big-box retailers and automotive parts suppliers throughout the U.S. The company’s new multi-client facility is home to food, consumer goods, automotive and contract packaging industries and brings the company’s total square footage of warehouses in Georgia to 1.5 million square feet.

Chamber vice president, Sara Ray, congratulated Rob, “We are thrilled you chose to locate The Shippers Group here in Douglas County, and we look forward to supporting and promoting your business in the future!”

For more information about The Shippers Group, contact the main office at 214.381.5050, or visit the website at www.shipperswarehouse.com.

