The Paulding Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on August 24th, 2017 for Shelley Segars, Independent Sr. Trunk Keeper Matilda Jane Clothing.

Shelley Segars is an Independent Senior Trunk Keeper with Matilda Jane Clothing. She has been with Matilda Jane since 2013 and resides in Dallas with her husband, Steven, and two children Brady and Bella. As an active member of the Paulding Community, you may have seen her in last year's Dallas Invitational Christmas Parade where her Matilda Jane Float took 2nd Place!

Matilda Jane Clothing has unique styles and designs for baby, girls, tween and women. You cannot purchase their products in a retail setting, so Shelley serves as your personal wardrobe stylist. She offers In home trunk shows, pop up shops, and fundraising opportunities.

At the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, guests were invited to shop inside Shelley's Mobile Boutique and were treated to lunch from Salt & Pepper Cafe.

To learn more about Matilda Jane Clothing or to contact Shelley Segars, please visit: matildajaneclothing.com/shelleysegars

shelleys@matildajaneclothing.com