September Saturdays is today
September Saturdays Heroes Day is today
Douglas County's biggest festival is at the Courthouse today!
The final day of the 15th annual September Saturdays Festival will be held today at the Douglas County Courthouse. Over 100 vendors and exhibitors are anticipated for the largest annual festival in Douglas County. An estimated 15,000 people may attend the festival which brings the community together for a day of fun and entertainment.
September 30th, is Heroes Day, the Touch-a-Truck Experience, and Jobs Fair. Heroes Day honors our everyday heroes: sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, 911 operators, military, veterans, reserves, and teachers. The Touch-a-Truck Experience presents an opportunity for the young and the youthful to enjoy fire trucks and equipment, law enforcement vehicles and equipment, and military hardware.
The festival is open from 11:30am to 6pm. Admission and parking are free.
Both days feature the Community Marketplace where individuals, churches, community organizations, and businesses host booths.
The festival will feature a children’s play area with free inflatable games and slides; a free train ride; a free carnival ride; a free rock climbing wall; and much more. Free concerts and programs occur on the Courthouse steps every 30 minutes. The festival food court features ten food vendors, all of which have different offerings. The food court vendor slots already sold out.
Admission to the festival and all its features are free due to the support of community-minded businesses who sponsor the event. The Douglas County Department of Communications and Community Relations organize the September Saturdays Festival.
The presenting sponsors are Douglas County and Georgia’s Own Credit Union. Chapel Hill News & Views is the Media Sponsor. We invite you to come say "Hi" and pick up a copy of the October issue if you do not normally get one at your home.
For more information, you may visit SeptemberSaturdays.com.
