September Saturdays is today

The final day of the 15th annual September Saturdays Festival will be held today at the Douglas County Courthouse. Over 100 vendors and exhibitors are anticipated for the largest annual festival in Douglas County. An estimated 15,000 people may attend the festival which brings the community together for a day of fun and entertainment.

September 30th, is Heroes Day, the Touch-a-Truck Experience, and Jobs Fair. Heroes Day honors our everyday heroes: sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, 911 operators, military, veterans, reserves, and teachers. The Touch-a-Truck Experience presents an opportunity for the young and the youthful to enjoy fire trucks and equipment, law enforcement vehicles and equipment, and military hardware.

The festival is open from 11:30am to 6pm. Admission and parking are free.

Both days feature the Community Marketplace where individuals, churches, community organizations, and businesses host booths.