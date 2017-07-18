Sakura adds new sushi bar

Sakura Sushi and Grill has added a new sushi bar to their restaurant, located at the intersection of Stewart Mill Road and Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville.

As one can imagine, since "sushi" is in the restaurant name, it is a very important menu item, so adding a high quality granite bar just for the that purpose made a lot of sense. Patrons can sit at the bar or at several tables that are directly in front of it, where they can still see the sushi artists exhibiting their skills.

Over 200 combinations are available, so sushi lovers can create virtually any roll that sounds appealing to them. Some of the creations ordered by their diners have become permanent fixtures on the menu, and were named by their creators. For example, in 2016 during the heat of the election, a Trump roll was named by a Republican diner. Of course a Hillary roll soon followed. The jury is still out on the winner of that Trump/Hillary battle.

Sushi is far from the only menu item served at the eatery. Sakura Sushi and Grill also has a full menu of Japanese hibachi items including steak, chicken, shrimp, scallops, and lobster tail. Several other authentic Japanese dishes also grace the menu, including Steamed Snapper, and Lobster and Crab Stir Fry. A children's hibachi menu for the little ones includes several choices with smaller portions and a lower price.

Sake is quite popular for many customers, and is available by the glass or bottle. Sakura will also allow diners to purchase a bottle of Sake, and if the bottle is not entirely consumed with the meal, they will place the owner's name on it and save it for the next visit. Japanese beers are also in stock, as well as wine.

The restaurant has been serving Douglas County diners in the same location and with the same ownership since 2007, although it has expanded in size during that period. It is located at 4900 Stewart Mill Road by Workout Anytime, and across Stewart Mill Road from the Kohl's shopping center.

Though it is closed on Sunday, the other six days it opens at 11:30am. On Monday through Friday lunch is served until 3:00pm when dinner begins. Dinner hours are from 3:00pm to 10:00pm Monday through Thursday, and until 10:30pm on Friday. Dinner is served all day from 11:30am to 10:30pm on Saturday.

Catering, gift certificates, and private parties are also options for those who are interested.

For more information or to view the menu, you may visit www.sakurasushidouglasville.com. You may also call 678.391.1906 with questions or to make a reservation.