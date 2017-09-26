RocketFizz offers fun and fizzy shopping experience

I’m one that enjoys trying new things, and I like soda pop. So, when I discovered a shop called RocketFizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop on Marietta Square I had to go check it out.

RocketFizz has a huge selection of sodas – 463 different choices according to the clerk’s last count. You’ll find a few sodas you’ll recognize, but the enjoyment comes when you browse some of the vintage brands from other parts of the country, and some of the very odd soda flavors in stock.

One might enjoy Lester’s Fixins Bacon Soda with breakfast. Music Fans might like to try some KISS soda or Jimi Hendrix. History buffs would gravitate to the Cream My People soda with a picture of former Libyan dictator Muammar al-Qaddafi on the label. Farmers might enjoy Dirt Soda.

Though some of the sodas are brands produced by independent bottling companies from around the US, RocketFizz also has their own brand, and many of the very unique flavors are created by them.

The beverages are not cheap, with a single bottle running $2.49 or a case of 24 for about $45. But you have to factor in the entertainment value into the price, and you can easily spend an hour or so in the store.

In addition to the sodas, there are all kinds of candies, many of which are quite unique. I also enjoyed the many signs and posters that adorn the walls, which are also for sale. There are also plenty of gag gifts and trinkets. If you are trying to come up with a unique gift idea for someone that is difficult to shop for, this would be a great destination, especially if the recipient has a good sense of humor.

The company was founded in 2007, and the fi

rst store opened in 2009 in California. Counting the current locations and the ones listed as coming soon on the website, there will be about 125 in the US.

You can also order items from their website at www.rocketfizz.com, but I’d recommend stopping in for the experience. In addition to the Marietta Square location at 128 South Park Square, there is also a location in Decatur at 115 Clairemont Avenue. Both locations are open 7 days a week, well into the evening.