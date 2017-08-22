At Villa Rica’s Uncorked on Main

THURSDAY, August 24 • 6:30p – 8:30p

The Villa Rica Main Street Arts Coalition and VR Rocks are joining forces for a “Rock Painting Party for Our Soldiers” to lift their spirits and let them know we care.

A LITTLE ABOUT ROCK PAINTING...The trend of painting and hiding rocks for others to find is happening all over the world. Longtime resident, Val Runyon, brought this trend to Villa Rica in November 2016. With its recent success, these stones have spread outside Villa Rica, and Val has begun influencing others to share this act of kindness in Temple, Douglasville and Carrollton in the last several months.

These creative rocks are meant to convey an uplifting image or message. Some depict animals, brightly colored shapes and inspiration. The act of hiding or finding rocks has become something special to families, communities and NOW our soldiers. While our painted rocks for soldiers won't be hidden, they will be uplifting scenery in their otherwise drab landscape. Val says it’s all about sharing kindness.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

No matter your skill level, we have a fun project for you. We welcome amateurs through advanced artists to come for camaraderie, refreshments and an evening of creativity.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING?

Bring an apron, or wear something you don’t mind getting messy. Rocks, paint, brushes, and paint palettes are furnished by VRAC.

IS THERE A CHARGE?

There is no charge for materials or participation. Although, donations for mailing these rocks is greatly appreciated.

Visit Val Runyon’s VR Rocks on Facebook to learn more about previous projects.

Must be 16 or older to participate.