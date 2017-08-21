Ride for the Challengers – Special Needs
September 16 - RIDE FOR THE CHALLENGERS
Harley Davidson of Atlanta, and Atlanta’s “First Few” Chapter of the US Military Vets invite the public to ride to support a good cause. The Challengers are a special needs youth baseball team in Douglas County. The ride begins at Harley Davidson of Atlanta (501 Thornton Road) at 10:00am. The ride ends at Beulah Ruritan Park in Douglasville (3655 McKown Road). Following the ride will be a game with the kids. After the game, riders return to Harley Davidson for food, festivities, and music by J.B. Walker and Rob Grater. All are welcome, even if you drive or walk. The kids would love a crowd to cheer them on as they hit the balls and run the bases. Donations are $15 per rider and $5 per backseat. Cash donations are gladly accepted, and 100% of all donations go to support the Challengers. For more information, call Coach Phillip (Frog) at 770.941.2209.
