Resurgens Charitable Foundation and Star 94.1 radio to host 1st annual Fido 1-mile Fun Run/Walk
Resurgens Charitable Foundation and Star 94.1 radio will host the 1st annual Fido 1-mile Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, October 14th at the Powder Springs Square (4484 Marietta Street, Powder Springs). The dog-friendly event will start at 10:00 a.m. with fun and activities to follow. The run/walk is a great opportunity for metro Atlantans “of all ages and abilities” to participate in a fun and active event with their favorite doggie companion. For more information and to register for this free event, please visit www.resurgens.com/
FidoFunRun. To learn more about Resurgens Douglasville physicians and the services offered to the West Georgia community, visit www.resurgens.com.
Leave a Comment