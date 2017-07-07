Restaurant and Food Photo Gallery

July 7, 2017
Here are some great photos of some of the dishes served in West Georgia.

Photos Copyright - Joe Keith of Smile Media Group, Inc.

the Otherside Steak House at Uncorked’s pork chop is a work of art
La Fiesta Villa Rica makes a mean burger
Otherside Steak House at Uncorked on Main
Otherside Steak House at Uncorked on Main
Beautiful dessert at La Bamba in Paulding County
Mexican Bowl at La Fiesta Villa Rica
Sizzling fajitas at El Tio in Douglasville
Egg Rolls at Irish Bred Pub in Douglasville
Steak on the Grill at Outback, during the Taste of Douglasville
Ribeye at Leathers 78 Cafe
Chef Ludo at Luther's Bistro
Chef Eric Reed at The Otherside Steakhouse at Uncorked on Main
From the new sushi bar at Sakura Sushi & Grill
