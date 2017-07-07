Restaurant and Food Photo Gallery By Tim Collins | July 7, 2017 | 0 Joe Keith - Associate Publisher Here are some great photos of some of the dishes served in West Georgia. Photos Copyright - Joe Keith of Smile Media Group, Inc. the Otherside Steak House at Uncorked’s pork chop is a work of art La Fiesta Villa Rica makes a mean burger Otherside Steak House at Uncorked on Main Otherside Steak House at Uncorked on Main Beautiful dessert at La Bamba in Paulding County Mexican Bowl at La Fiesta Villa Rica Sizzling fajitas at El Tio in Douglasville Egg Rolls at Irish Bred Pub in Douglasville Steak on the Grill at Outback, during the Taste of Douglasville Ribeye at Leathers 78 Cafe Chef Ludo at Luther's Bistro Chef Eric Reed at The Otherside Steakhouse at Uncorked on Main From the new sushi bar at Sakura Sushi & Grill Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)MoreClick to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Posted in Food & Beverage, Restaurants and tagged Douglas County, Food Photography, Joe Keith, Restaurant Photos, Villa Rica, West Georgia
