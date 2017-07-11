Prize a Day Giveaway announced

News & Views USA is giving away a prize every day, 365 days a year. Prizes include restaurant gift certificates, concert tickets, rodeo tickets, museum and train ride tickets, hair styling, and more. The prize a day does not include the 18 to 25 prizes given away in the monthly crossword puzzle contest in the magazine.

Each day a new contest is launched and announced to those who have signed up on the contest notification email. They receive an email describing the prize and how to enter. It is also posted on the Contest Page of the website, and often on the three Facebook pages for the company: Chapel Hill News & Views, Villa Rica News & Views, and West Georgia Digital News & Views.

Most contests are easy to enter and not time consuming. Usually, they involve liking a Facebook page or posting something. Each week, two of the seven contests involve doing nothing other than being a subscriber to the contest notification email or a subscriber to the West Georgia Digital News & Views weekly publication (which is free). On those days, a prize winner is drawn at random from the list of subscribers to the contest notification email or West Georgia Digital News & Views.

The reasoning behind giving away a prize a day is that the company felt that it's a great way to keep readers engaged, it creates a buzz, and it makes people happy. It also helps promote local businesses, which is one of the missions of News & Views.

A list of prizes and winners is maintained on the Contest Page for those that want to see what they can win. The odds of winning are quite good, and several people have already won prizes more than once, so area residents are encouraged to enter.