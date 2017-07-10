News & Views welcomes press releases for consideration. If you would like to submit a press release for possible printing in one of the magazines or on West Georgia Digital News & Views, please meet the following press release guidelines:

Please email to tim@chapelhillnews.net

Must be attached as a Word document or pasted into the body of the email

Should be 250 words or less

Should be written in 3rd person (i.e. use ‘they’ instead of ‘I’ or ‘we’)

Should be informational – should NOT sound like an advertisement or sales pitch

Should be proofread and error free

We do not offer free press release for multi-level marketing businesses.

Items to include:

Business name Phone number Address (if applicable) E-mail Website Business hours Additional business information (what it offers, what makes it different) Information about owner (name, background, why this business) Picture of business or owner

Items NOT to include:

Logos Specific prices or statements about lowest prices Special coupons, discounts or offers Statements that suggest your business is better than the competition Negative comments about competitors

***Although we would like to print press releases exactly how they are sent, News & Views USA, Inc. reserves the right to edit your press release in any way. Adherence to the above guidelines insures a greater chance it will appear as sent in.