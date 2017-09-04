Precision Chiropractic Ribbon Cutting

The Paulding Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on August 31st, 2017 for Precision Chiropractic.

Dr. Warren Smith with Precision Chiropractic is a Georgia native. He was raised in Powder Springs and graduated from McEachern High School. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University in Marietta Georgia, where he graduated with honors. Dr. Smith is Board Certified and specializes in correcting Structural shifts in all individuals from infants to the elderly. Dr. Smith opened Precision Chiropractic in early 2016 and proudly serves the community members of Dallas and the surrounding areas.

At Precision Chiropractic takes pride in removing the true cause of the patient’s condition using a method called NeuroStructural Correction. They use state of the art instrumentation to identify the underlying structural abnormality in the spine that is causing the specific ache, pain, or dysfunction. Then Precision tailors a care plan designed specifically to treat your condition. They offer a complementary consultation and take most major-medical insurance.