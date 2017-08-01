Polk County

Bremen Sports Complex

417 River Circle, Bremen, GA 30110 • 770.537.4222

The sports complex is home to 6 baseball fields, batting cage, walking track, and a playground. The paved walking track incircles the complex and is welcome to walkers and runners.

Learn more: www.bremenrec.org

City of Waco Park

185 Atlantic Avenue, Waco, GA 30182 • 770.537.3314

Located behind city hall, this park has a paved walking track, basketball court and playground.

Learn more: www.wacoga.net

Historic Walking Trail

388 Bowdon Street

Tallapoosa, GA 30176 • 770.574.3124

This is 3 mile historic trail through the city of Tallapoosa.