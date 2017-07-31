Meet Achilles – Pet of the Month
Meet Achilles! He was found with a HUGE chain around his neck and has been stuck in the shelter for over 70 days! This sweet cuddle bug LOVES attention and toys! He’s a big teddy bear! Achilles weighs 51lbs, is heartworm negative, has been neutered and rabies vaccine, and his adoption fee is only $50!
Come in to meet animals anytime we are open!
Douglas County Animal Services
2171 Mack Road, Douglasville GA 30135
Tu-Thu 1pm-5:30pm, Weekends 1pm-5pm, Closed Mondays
animalshelter@co.douglas.ga.us • 770-942-5961
Leave a Comment