Pet of the Month – Moon

By Allison | June 27, 2017 | 0

 

Chapel Hill Pet of the Month for July - Moon

This beautiful boy with the under bite is Moon. He came into the shelter terrified but has opened up and now loves to play. He was found as a stray, and no one ever came for him. He has been at the shelter for over 30 days. He is heartworm negative and weighs 48 pounds. His adoption fee is $50 and includes his neuter, rabies vaccine, essential vaccines, and a microchip.

The Douglas County Animal Shelter is located at 2171 Mack Road. The shelter’s public hours are 1pm to 5pm on weekends, 1pm to 5:30pm during weekdays, and closed on Mondays.

For more information, you may call 770.942.5961, email rescue@co.douglas.ga.us or animalshelter@co.douglas.ga.us.

Adoptable animals may be viewed at adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/82251.html

Lost and found pets may be seen at facebook.com/groups/DoCoLostFoundAnimals/ 

