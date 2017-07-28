Pelican’s SnoBalls opens Douglasville location

Pelican's SnoBalls opened their Douglasville location on July 29, 2017. The new business is located at 6482 East Broad Street (Bankhead Highway) between Fairburn Road and downtown Douglasville.

Ever since it was announced, the anticipation has been growing for this business, as evidenced by the comments on their Facebook page. One post from someone in Snellville mentioned that they were planning on driving to Douglasville for the treat because they had tried one in another city. The News & Views website had about 700 views of the article about Pelican's announcing the new location.

The company features New Orleans style snoballs, which is more like a gourmet dessert rather than a typical snow cone. The difference between the two is in the quality and fineness of the snow. Most snow cones use chipped ice, which tends to be crunchy and melt into a flavored water after a short period. Pelican's SnoBalls are created from a fine snow, so the texture is quite different from normal snow cones. In addition, there are 100 different flavors and 25 toppings to choose from, so the possible flavor combinations are virtually limitless.

The location is in an old gas station that has been completely refurbished, but still retains a "cool" atmosphere (no pun intended). The garage has been converted to a party room with big screen TVs that show movies for those who want to have a get together there. There is inside seating, and outside picnic tables in the shade of the canopy of the old service station. A mobile set up for parties, school functions, and other types of events is also an option provided by the company.

Pelican's has franchise locations in 10 states, mostly in the Southeast. The metro area has locations in Kennesaw and Conyers, but plans to open more locations soon. Pelican's was founded in 2001 and will have around 100 franchises by the end of 2017.