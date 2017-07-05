Panera Bread to open end of Summer or early Fall

Panera Bread is making some progress on their new location on Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville. If everything goes as planned, it will be open at the end of September or beginning of October.

The new restaurant replaces Joe's Crab Shack, in the Target Shopping Center.

Panera Bread features sandwiches, soups and salads, as well as bakery items. The bread is baked fresh in the morning and throughout the day. If you would like to see the menu, it is online here.

Most Panera Bread locations open at 6:00am or 6:30am and close between 9:00pm and 10:00pm. So, the restaurant does have a breakfast menu.

The restaurant has a 100% clean policy, meaning that they use no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, and flavors, and no colors from artificial sources.

You can order online, at the counter or at the drive thru window. Catering is available for larger parties.

Watch for more information in a future issue of Chapel Hill News & Views, and on West Georgia Digital News & Views.

For more information about the company, visit panerabread.com