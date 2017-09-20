Panera Bread nears opening in Douglasville

The wait is almost over, as Panera Bread plans to open in late October!

The store will be located at 2868 Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville. The new restaurant replaces Joe's Crab Shack, in the Target Shopping Center. The building has been completely renovated.

The Douglasville location will be a state-of-the-art location for Panera and will boast some new features that will be new to the Atlanta market. It will also be larger than most Panera Bread locations, although the exact seat count has not yet been determined.

Panera Bread in Douglasville will offer table delivery, instead of having to wait for your number to be called and walking up to the counter.

A drive through window will be featured at this location for those who want to pick up their food without leaving their car.

Online ordering is available at this location. Panera Bread features sandwiches, soups and salads, as well as bakery items. The bread is baked fresh in the morning and throughout the day. The restaurant has a 100% clean policy, meaning that they use no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, and flavors, and no colors from artificial sources. Here is the menu.

Customers can also place their order at kiosks that will be set up in the restaurant.

Douglasville's Panera Bread location will open at 6:00am and close at 10:00pm every day. The restaurant does have a breakfast menu, and they are known for their coffee.

Catering is available for larger parties.

Watch for more information in a future issue of Chapel Hill News & Views, and on West Georgia Digital News & Views.

For more information about the company, or to apply for a job, visit panerabread.com.