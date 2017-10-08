Panera Bread opens Douglasville location

On October 6th, Panera Bread Douglasville opened to enthusiastic crowds.

Panera Bread Douglasville is located at 2868 Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville. It replaces Joe's Crab Shack, in the Target Shopping Center. The building has been completely renovated and uses the latest designs for the rapidly growing chain.

The Douglasville location is a state-of-the-art location for Panera and boasts numerous features that are new to the Atlanta market. It is also larger than most Panera Bread locations, and based on the initial response from local residents, that was a wise decision.

Panera Bread in Douglasville offers table delivery, instead of having to wait for your number to be called and then walking to the counter. This convenience is different from many of the Panera locations.

A drive through window is ready to serve those who want to pick up their food without leaving their car. One can call ahead or order online, and the food will be ready to pick up at the drive through (or inside if the customer prefers).

As mentioned, online ordering is available at this location. In addition to visiting the website to place an order, customers can also download the Panera Bread Mobile Ordering App from the Apple Store.

Panera Bread features sandwiches, soups and salads, as well as bakery items. The bread is baked fresh in the morning and throughout the day. The restaurant has a 100% clean policy, meaning that they use no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, and flavors, and no colors from artificial sources. Here is the menu.

Customers can also place their order at kiosks that are set up in the restaurant, so they can study the menu and make their decision without holding up the line.

Panera Bread Douglasville opens daily at 6:00am and closes at 10:00pm. The restaurant also a breakfast menu, and they are known for their coffee.

Catering is available for larger parties.

The phone number of the Douglasville location is 678.981.3989. For more information about the company, or to apply for a job, visit panerabread.com.