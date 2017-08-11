Ollie’s Grand Opening celebration with Nascar driver

The home of “Good Stuff Cheap” will officially open its doors at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 16th.

Bargain shoppers, the countdown is on for the grand opening of the newest Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Douglasville. The newest Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is located off Douglas Boulevard in the Landing at Arbor Place next to Toys R Us in the old Circuit City! Bargain shoppers can explore huge deals and 250 lucky fans will have the opportunity to meet Chase Elliott.

“We are excited to open our 22nd store in the great state of Georgia,” said Mark Butler, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “I couldn’t be prouder to have Chase Elliott join our team at the grand opening. He is a well-respected NASCAR Cup Series Rookie and we’re glad that fans in Douglasville and its surrounding area will have the opportunity to meet him at our grand opening.”

Folks should arrive plenty early for a chance to meet Elliott. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., 250 tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis (limit one per person). At 10 a.m., ticket holders will be able to meet and have their photo taken with Elliott, as well as have him autograph one piece of their own memorabilia.

Chase Elliott made his entrance into NASCAR back in 2011 when he signed with Hendrick Motorsports. Since then he has gone on to be one of the most successful young drivers in the sport. The 21-year-old Elliott has won in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the ARCA Racing Series, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, and countless late model racing series. He is a two-time Daytona 500 pole winner, and has competed in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff’s as only the third rookie to ever make the sport's post season.

Ollie’s is known for unbeatable name brand closeouts in a variety of departments like books, food, housewares,toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items, and more!

Ollie’s brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. Ollie’s employs over 7,000 associates in its 254 stores across 20 states east of the Mississippi River.

For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, visit www.ollies.us. Find them on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet and on Facebook.