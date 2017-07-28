North Georgia State Fair coming in September
The North Georgia State Fair will be held at Jim R Miller Park, in Marietta, from September 21 through October 1. The Georgia Lottery Concert Series is free with paid admission. Admission is $7 with children ten and under attend for free. Parking is available for $5. Individual ride tickets are $1.25, 21 tickets are $20, 55 tickets are $50, and 120 tickets are $100. All rides require more than two tickets and larger quantities allow more rides. Advanced admission tickets are $3.50, and 21 ride tickets are $11. The hours of operation vary daily.
Stars appearing in concert are Colton Dixon on September 22, Lauren Alaina on September 23, Trace Adkins on September 27, Colt Ford on September 28, Chris Janson on September 29, and Zach Seabaugh on September 30. There are special events scheduled daily. The James H. Drew Exposition Midway features over 42 rides and numerous games to entertain all ages. Some acts and attractions include Kachunga and the Alligator Show; Horses, Horses, Horses; Firemen High Dive Show; Cowboy Woody; Treeman; Sea Lion Splash; Robinson’s Racing Pigs and Paddling Porkers; North Georgia Animals Petting Barn, and much more.
