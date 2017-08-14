Come to the Mountain Life Museum Labor Day Weekend in Blairsville, Georgia

See the Mountain Life Museum come to life September 2 & 3, 10am - 5pm each day at the Mountain Heritage Festival, one block south of the Old Courthouse on Hwy. 129 in Blairsville.

The buildings and grounds will be alive with animals such as cows, pigs, chickens, mules, and oxen. Demonstrations of spinning, quilting, basket-making, chair caning, tomahawk throwing, blow-gun shooting, yoking oxen, cooking over the fire, a tractor parade, and Bluegrass music will be going on inside and outside throughout the weekend.

At this annual event hosted by the Union County Historical Society and sponsored by Alexanders store and Jackson-Mashburn Insurance, activities from the past that celebrate the cultural heritage of the mountains will be centered around the 1906 Grapelle Mock home, 1861 Payne Cabin, the Duncan cabin, the Twiggs/Gray smokehouse, and other structures where the event is held. Visitors can participate by panning for gold, petting animals, and other activities.

Visitors will also find candles; twig and bark furniture; garden art; fiber and gourd art; honey; soaps; jewelry; photography; pottery; homemade sauces, canned goods, wooden toys, crocheted and quilted items; hand painted glassware; herbal products; and more available for purchase on the grounds outside the heritage festivities.

Free and open to the public. Contact the Historical Society at (706) 745-5493 or history1@windstream.net for additional information. See more pictures at unioncountyhistoricalsociety.blogspot.com and our website at www.unioncountyhistory.org.

This mail address is used by volunteers for PR purposes or to contact members.

Please use history1@windstream.net to contact the Union County Historical Society.