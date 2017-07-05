Marietta Eye Clinic

Cornea and Cataract Specialist - Dr. Andre Cohen, M.D

Dr. Andre Cohen, M.D. is Board Certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, and a graduate of Emory University with a B.S. in Biology. He received a M.S. in Biology from Georgia State and his M.D degree from Emory School of Medicine. He performed his internship at the Methodist University Healthcare Department of Medicine, and his residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center Department of Ophthalmology, both in Memphis. He also completed a Cornea, External Disease, Anterior Segment Fellowship at the University of California – Irvine under Dr. Roger Steinert, an internationally known cataract and LASIK pioneer.

As a specialist in Cataracts, LASIK, and Cornea-Related Conditions, Dr. Cohen has performed thousands of eye surgeries including Descemet’s Stripping Endothelial Keratoplasty, or DSEK, a suture-free corneal surgery. Dr. Cohen also preforms custom iLASIK procedures; using NASA approved Wavefront guided technology.

Dr. Cohen is a highly skilled cataract surgeon who offers a variety of customized surgical options, including Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery. With the assistance of the Femtosecond laser, a highly skilled surgeon such as Dr. Cohen, is able to make even more precise incisions. He is also able to adjust and manage corneal astigmatisms even more accurately than before, resulting in more consistent outcomes for patients.

Glaucoma Specialist - Dr. Allison Dublin, M.D.

Dr. Allison Dublin, M.D. is a Board Certified Ophthalmologist who specializes in Glaucoma. She obtained her B.A. in Spanish and Biology from the University of Texas at Austin before receiving her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. During her tenure at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, she was awarded the Women’s Faculty Leadership Award. Dr. Dublin then completed a preliminary medicine internship at The Reading Hospital and Medical Center in West Reading, Pennsylvania. She then went on to complete her residency in ophthalmology at G.W. University in Washington, D.C. where she was chief of ophthalmology. Dr. Dublin most recently completed her training with a glaucoma fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Dublin is skilled in providing personalized, state-of-the-art care for her patients and specializes in the medical, laser, and surgical treatment of glaucoma. She is also a skilled cataract surgeon who often performs complex combined surgeries, depending on the patient’s severity of glaucoma and visual compromise from a cataract. The ability to connect with patients is why she chose to become a doctor.

Pediatrics & Adult Strabismus - Dr. Monica Bratton, M.D.

Dr. Monica Bratton, M.D. is a Pediatric Ophthalmologist. She attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville for her undergraduate degree and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis for her medical degree. Dr. Bratton completed her Ophthalmology residency and Pediatric ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, TX.

If you ask Dr. Bratton why she choose pediatric ophthalmology and what peaked her interest in strabismus, her answers are simple: “I love children and the idea of getting to play with kids. As a resident, strabismus patients were challenging, and I was intimidated by the specialty. After practicing for several years, I have a new appreciation and respect for strabismus. In adult strabismus cases, there is nothing more heart-warming than aligning a patient’s eyes after years of being labeled as having a ‘lazy eye’ or ‘crossed eye.’ There is a stigma associated with adult strabismus, and many adults don’t realize they have options.”