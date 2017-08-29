Margaret W. Parrish Realtor/Associate Broker – RE/MAX

After growing up in Cobb County, Margaret Parrish, moved to Douglas County in 1971 and then to Carroll County in 1997. She calls the Center Point community home now, and it truly is. She and husband, Lawrence, belong to Center Point United Methodist Church. They enjoy the rural setting, but also the convenient proximity to the growing cities of West Georgia. Margaret loves spending time with her family, including step-children Chris, Kim, and Mendy, and is particularly proud of her five grandchildren. She also enjoys travel, with Ireland at the top of her wish list.

As a realtor, Mrs. Parrish takes pride in her priorities. Those priorities are evident in her success. Past clients characterize Margaret’s efforts as tireless, creative, honest, caring, and professional. She understands the stress that can go along with buying or selling a home or property, and she goes out of her way to make it a positive experience.

Yes, she has been awarded Top Producer before. Yes, she has Georgia Realtor Institute certification (GRI). Yes, she has Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designation. The CRS Designation is the highest professional designation awarded in the residential sales field. Fewer than 5% of all REALTORS® hold the CRS Designation. And, yes, she is a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. All of those reflect an ongoing dedication to education and professionalism.

Her specialty, though, is people, not property. Margaret Parrish focuses her real estate efforts on Carroll, Douglas, and Paulding County properties, but it’s the people associated with those properties that get her dedication. She knows and loves the area and, for fourteen years, has been committed to the clients who entrust her to help them navigate the world of buying or selling real estate.

If you would like to contact Ms. Parrish, she can be reached at 404.405.5856 .